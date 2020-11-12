1/1
Jacqueline Kay Ward
1950 - 2020
Jacqueline Kay Ward, 70 of Astor passed away April 26, 2020 at AdventHealth DeLand. She was born in Miami, FL on February 24, 1950. Jackie was a clerk for the Volusia County School Board and Taylor High School. She was also a lifetime member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Pierson. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald; daughter Carrie Ward and 2 brothers, J. Daniel Peterson and Michael Haile. A private graveside service was held at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
