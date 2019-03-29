|
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Berrios
09/01/1931 - 03/26/2019
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Berrios, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on March 26, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 1, 1931 in New York, New York to the late Frank Lyons and Grace Lyons (Klinsner). Jackie was a lover of the arts, she enjoyed drawing and had a fantastic eye for interior decorating. Jackie and her husband enjoyed traveling and exploring the United States. Her memberships included St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and ARC of Flagler/Volusia Counties. Jackie was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine Staples and Francine DeMar. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Joseph; children, Mark (Susan) Berrios, Joseph W. Berrios; brother, Steven (Donna) Goldberger; grandchildren, Chelsea Berrios, Andrea Berrios, Joseph Berrios, Nicole Berrios and Mark Berrios; great-grandchildren, Reynaldo Ballon, Liana Bartell, Marcelis Lawson, Peyton Berrios, and Kimberly Berrios. Donations in her memory can be made to . Friends may visit on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Rd. S. Flagler Beach. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens. For online condolences go to:www.craig-flaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019