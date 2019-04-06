|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Hays
05/11/1948 - 04/03/2019
Jackie Hays of DeLand, Florida left the physical world for her spiritual home after years of declining health from early onset dementia. Jackie was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where she spent her early childhood. She and her two brothers moved to Neshkoro, Wisconsin with their mother, Emma, after her mother's marriage to Richard Breitengross. She attended Neshkoro elementary school, graduating from Westfield High in 1966, receiving two secretarial awards from Madison Business College. Her family moved to Deltona, Florida that fall. Beginning in 1967, she attended Seminole Business School in Sanford, Florida, while teaching typing classes. Later that year, she became a secretary in the Comptroller's Office of Stetson University, where steadily advancing, she became the secretary for Planning and Development Office and Director of Deferred Gifts, advancing to executive secretary for the Vice President for Development and Director of Deferred Gifts, Dr. Douglas Lee. When Dr. Lee became Stetson University President, she became his executive secretary and administrative assistant to the Board of Trustees. Later, she finished her career at Stetson as administrative assistant to the Alumni Director, Gary Meadows, retiring January 31, 2006. If you needed the definition of a good heart and an example of a generous and loyal friend, you would need to look no further than Jackie. She excelled in all her endeavors, whether at office or home. She was a gifted artist, seamstress, quilter, embroider, knitter, supporting various endeavors, especially, Project Linus, which donates quilts to children and their families. In 1978, she received a Certificate of Completion from Daytona Beach Community College for forty-five hours of studying Sew with Stretch. In 1967, she was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of Providence in Deltona. After her marriage to JV Hays in December 1971, she moved to DeLand and their current home in June 1972, participating in many family gatherings on holidays, vacations, or weekends. Jackie loved the outdoors, traveling with her husband throughout the United States and eastern and western Canada, especially after their retirement. Together, they were workampers in Alaska, Yellowstone National Park, and Colorado. She deeply loved cats, dogs, birds, and all wildlife, being a member of the Audubon Society, the Nature Conservancy, and the World Wildlife Fund. She was an avid reader of westerns and mysteries. Jackie possessed an extraordinary giving heart, selflessly caring and kindhearted, cherishing friends across the country. Her loving kindness invariably shined, revealing her charming warmth. She lived an extraordinary life, establishing and increasing a valued circle of new friends, a tribute to her being a genuinely gracious personality. She leaves this world a better place and all will miss her selfless loving, wittiness, helpfulness, and laughter. Jackie is and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survived by her husband, sister, Donna Desmond-Kuhn, brother, Robert Zeller, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her father Leo Zeller, mother Emma Breitengross, step-father Richard Breitengross, and brother, Lloyd Zeller, preceded her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kindred Hospice, Daytona Beach, or Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, DeLand, A memorial service will be held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on April 16, at 10 AM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019