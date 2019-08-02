Home

Jacqueline (Jackie) Porter

Jacqueline (Jackie) Porter
April 9, 1954 - July 25, 2019
Jacqueline (Jackie) Porter went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2019. Jackie was born and raised in East Syracuse, NY, daughter of Alvin and Elsie Porter (deceased). Jackie moved to Dayton Beach, FL in 1975 where she was a Hair Stylist working at many salons in the area, last being Salon Lotus in Port Orange. Jackie leaves behind her companion of 20 years, Dennis Audet, a brother Alvin (John) Porter of Sullivan Beach, NY, two sisters, Millie Hile of Dunnellon and Darelene Foraker of Port Orange, along with two nieces and four nephews. Services will be held August 13th at 8:30am, Our Lady of Hope, 4675 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32129. Contributions may be made in her name to the .

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
