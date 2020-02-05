Home

Jacqueline Spudis


1963 - 2020
Jacqueline Spudis Obituary
Jacqueline Spudis
Jan. 20, 1963 - Feb. 2, 2020
Jacquie was the most incredible wife to her husband, Steve, mother to Mallory and Jordan, grandmother to her grandkids, Travis, Lucas, Millie, Ethan and Caleb, as well as sister, aunt and friend. She is our matriarch, the glue that holds us all together. Jacquie glided through life making friends everywhere she went and turned them into family. Her time here on earth was truly a gift to us all and she will be missed beyond measure. Arrangements in New York will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Middle Island on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00am with a gathering afterwards being held at Yaphank Fire Department. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
