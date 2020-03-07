|
Jacqueline Strand Hermann
March 7, 1934 - March 5, 2020
Jacqueline Strand Hermann, 85, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 5th at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. She was born March 7, 1934 in Decorah, Iowa to Lloyd & Lew Ella Strand. Jackie received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Long Beach State, and her Master of Science in educational psychology from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Jackie retired and moved to Florida after a successful career in education (school teacher & psychologist) and as an owner / operator of 3 small businesses (Restaurant, Retail & Property Management). Jackie married Bill Hermann in 1955 in Yellow Springs, Ohio after meeting at Antioch College and they were blissfully married for 62 years before Bill's passing in 2017. Jackie and Bill were the longest standing golf members at Spruce Creek Country Club and their passion for golf included long-term volunteer roles with the LPGA Tour Qualifying School. Jackie also served her community thru Daytona Beach State (adjunct professor - psychology), Our Savior Lutheran Church, and Guardian ad Litem. Jackie is survived by her loving family including; her son John (Kristi) Hermann of Castle Rock, Colorado and her daughter Kathy Lew Childress of Hendersonville, Tennessee; her grandchildren Christian, Noah, Breanne and Jordan; and her great grandchild Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Our Savior Lutheran Church or Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020