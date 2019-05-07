|
Jacqueline "Jacki" Ware
03/13/1930 - 05/04/2019
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. Jacqueline C. "Jacki" Ware, 89, of Palm Coast, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Tuscan Garden in Palm Coast, Florida. She was born on March 13, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Iverson and Emma (nee, Williams) Logan. A woman dedicated to raising her family, she moved with her husband to the Palm Coast area in 2004 from Maplewood, New Jersey. She was a member of The Flagler County Art Society, The Flagler County Garden Club and The Flower Arrangers Club. Jacki was an Artist in every sense of the word. She also enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, William A. Ware; three children, Patricia A. Fitzgerald, Cynthia W. Agee and her husband, Frederick and William A. Ware, III and his wife, Dana; four sisters, Ivy Scott, Shirley Taylor, Nina Dowdy and Norma Warwell and her husband, Ronald; and three grandchildren, Jonathan A. Agee, Matthew T. Agee and Alexandra M. Agee. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019