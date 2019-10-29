|
|
Jacquelyn Faison
12/30/1937 - 10/28/2019
Jacquelyn Faison, 81, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones at her home in Palm Coast, FL. She is survived by her daughter Michelle, her stepson Robert, her sister Lynette, her brother Charles, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert. A memorial service will be held at Palm Coast United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019