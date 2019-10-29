Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Faison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Faison


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Faison Obituary
Jacquelyn Faison
12/30/1937 - 10/28/2019
Jacquelyn Faison, 81, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones at her home in Palm Coast, FL. She is survived by her daughter Michelle, her stepson Robert, her sister Lynette, her brother Charles, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert. A memorial service will be held at Palm Coast United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now