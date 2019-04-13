|
Jacques (Jack) Kreisler Jr.
04/12/2019
Jacques (Jack) Kreisler Jr., 94, husband of Nancy Lee of over 70 years, father and grandfather passed away quietly in his home in Ormond Beach, on April 12th. Jack, a World War II B-17 Pilot with 37 missions over Germany was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Presidential and Congressional Medals of Honor and a Purple Heart. He was able to see and or hear from his wife, children and grandchildren in the final hours and chose his own time for his final mission. May God Rest His Soul while he takes to the skies once again. Visitation for Mr. Kreisler will be Wednesday, April 17 from 11- Noon, followed by a Graveside service at Noon with Military Honors at Volusia Memorial Park and Funeral Home, located at 548 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019