Jagdish Kanji Obituary
Jagdish Kanji
November 23, 2019
Jagdish Kanji, 78, husband, father, and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Manjula, his daughter, Milan (husband: Alpesh, children: Anjeli, Aasha, Aakash), and his son, Kiran (wife: Mukti, children: Shaam, Shree). Our family ask that you spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving, taking a moment to be grateful for each other. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the at www.action.lung.org. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 27th at 9:30 AM, at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
