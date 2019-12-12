|
|
Jamauri Burks
April 13, 1998 - Dec. 2, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Jamauri Burks, 21, who passed on Monday, December 2, 2019 will be 2 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Master's Domain Church Of God In Christ, 511 Fremont Ave., Daytona Beach, Florida, Reverend Derrick Harris, Pastor. Reverend Dr. L. Ronald Durham, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Dec.13) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Jamauri Nicholas Burks, loving son of Donald Henry and Debra Clarke was born April 13, 1998, in San Diego, California. He was a 2016 graduate of Richard Milburn Academy. Jamauri had a passion for making music, sports and video games. He was a landscaper. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit. Jamauri is survived by his siblings: Junot, Michael, Leron, Cherish and Shareece; grandparents: Agnes Henry-Houston and Clinton Henry; uncles: Dwan, Patrick, Samuel, Donald, Derrick(Stephanie), David, Kenderrick, and Sequintos; aunts: Donna, Felicia, Sharon, Dannette, Kemiah, and Keturah; nieces; Ida, Juniyla, Juliano, and Nigel; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019