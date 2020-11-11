James A. Burch, Jr.
12/15/1934 - 11/09/2020
James A. Burch, Jr., age 85, of Oak Hill, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Edgewater to James Alfred and Addyce Tanner Burch, James was a lifelong resident. A United States Navy veteran, he worked for Johnson Controls in the aerospace industry. James was a fireman crew chief at Cape Canaveral Airforce Station and was a commercial fisherman; he loved to fish. James was one of the first Commissioners when the City of Oak Hill Charter was reactivated in 1962. He was a founding member of the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department and was the President of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association for over a decade. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; children, Bruce Burch and his wife Sharon; James Burch III and his wife Karen and daughter, Valerie Burch; 8 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Kerrison and his parents. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Shady Grove Church of God, with Brother Jimmy Burch, III, officiating. Friends will be received on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at Shady Grove Church of God. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.