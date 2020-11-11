1/1
James A. Burch Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Burch, Jr.
12/15/1934 - 11/09/2020
James A. Burch, Jr., age 85, of Oak Hill, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Edgewater to James Alfred and Addyce Tanner Burch, James was a lifelong resident. A United States Navy veteran, he worked for Johnson Controls in the aerospace industry. James was a fireman crew chief at Cape Canaveral Airforce Station and was a commercial fisherman; he loved to fish. James was one of the first Commissioners when the City of Oak Hill Charter was reactivated in 1962. He was a founding member of the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department and was the President of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association for over a decade. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; children, Bruce Burch and his wife Sharon; James Burch III and his wife Karen and daughter, Valerie Burch; 8 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Kerrison and his parents. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Shady Grove Church of God, with Brother Jimmy Burch, III, officiating. Friends will be received on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at Shady Grove Church of God. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved