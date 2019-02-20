James A. Tyler II

02/16/2019

James A. Tyler II (J.T.) 60 of Edgewater passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on the morning of February 16th. He was born at Novasswur Air Force Base in Morocco, he grew up in New Smyrna Beach since 1966 and is a graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School. As a teenager he worked at Nichols Surf Shop. Then moved on to work at Beall's Department store working his way up into his current position as Project Manager for Beall's Outlet opening new stores. He traveled to the west coast of the U.S. and north. He worked for Beall's for over 40 years. He loved the river, fishing, family, friends, cruising around the neighborhood on his bike visiting the neighbors and we can't forget the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his wife Vicky of 25 years, his mother Iris Tyler, sons James A. Tyler III, Daniel Marco, Joseph Marco, his brother Steve Tyler, sisters Vanessa Thompson and Gina Goulding. He had 5 grandchildren, Jocie Tyler, Emma Marco, Alexis Marco, Bella Marco and the only boy Joey Marco. Jimmie is forever reunited with his father James A. Tyler I. He is so loved and will be deeply missed, a kind man and very much loved by his family, friends, co-workers and all his neighbors. Life Celebration will be held on 11:00 AM Friday, February 22 at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place 1 North Causeway New Smyrna Beach FL 32169. In lieu of flowers the family is suggested donations be made to the at www.lung.org .





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019