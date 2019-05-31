|
|
Foster James Albert
09/03/1934 - 05/28/2019
James Albert Foster, 84, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 in Port Orange. He was born on September 3, 2019 in London, Ontario Canada, the son of the late Joseph and Blanche (Pinner) Foster. He was in the Royal Canadian Navy for ten years, an electrician for Local 530 Electricians Union in Canada and in the Local 156 Electricians Union in Daytona Beach. He was an electrician for Cape Canaveral Space Center and retired in 2002 as the Chief Electrician for tha Jai Alai Fronton in Daytona Beach. He held his Union Pin for 65 years. Mr. Foster is survived by his wife, Mary L. Foster, his daughter Grace Davies (Richard), his two brothers, Douglas J. Foster (Eilleen) and John H. Foster (Rosa), his son -in law, Randy Satterwhite (Eileen) and his grandchildren; Stacey Fincher, Joy and Whit Satterwhite, April, Christina and Mark, numerous great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Thomas Foster. The family will receive friends Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd, South Daytona. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM in the chapel. Memorial tributes and condolences may be made at cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 31 to June 2, 2019