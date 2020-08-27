1/1
James Aliperti
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Aliperti
5/26/1926 - 8/18/2020
James Aliperti passed peacefully on August 18th at the Stewart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast. Born May 26, 1926 in Brooklyn N.Y., he served in the US Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1947. He was stationed in Minnesota maintaining steam boilers at the Naval Air Station and later New Smyrna Beach maintaining Navy Patrol Boats. His final tour was in the Pacific Theater aboard surplus ships as a maintenance technician. He moved to Florida with his wife and two stepchildren in 1950. He worked for Civil Service at Patrick AFB from 1951 to 1973 as a machinist making and repairing parts for camera turrets used to track and photograph rocket launches from the cape. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, playing pool, and visiting his friends at the VFW. He is survived by his stepdaughter Kasheen Giampietro, granddaughter Cindy Dalecki (both of Ormond Beach), grandson Ryan Giampietro, and five great-grandchildren. The family is hosting a celebration of life on August 29, 2020 at 10:30am at Volusia Memorial/Dignity Memorial in Ormond Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Volusia Memorial/Dignity Memorial
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved