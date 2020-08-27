James Aliperti

5/26/1926 - 8/18/2020

James Aliperti passed peacefully on August 18th at the Stewart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast. Born May 26, 1926 in Brooklyn N.Y., he served in the US Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1947. He was stationed in Minnesota maintaining steam boilers at the Naval Air Station and later New Smyrna Beach maintaining Navy Patrol Boats. His final tour was in the Pacific Theater aboard surplus ships as a maintenance technician. He moved to Florida with his wife and two stepchildren in 1950. He worked for Civil Service at Patrick AFB from 1951 to 1973 as a machinist making and repairing parts for camera turrets used to track and photograph rocket launches from the cape. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, playing pool, and visiting his friends at the VFW. He is survived by his stepdaughter Kasheen Giampietro, granddaughter Cindy Dalecki (both of Ormond Beach), grandson Ryan Giampietro, and five great-grandchildren. The family is hosting a celebration of life on August 29, 2020 at 10:30am at Volusia Memorial/Dignity Memorial in Ormond Beach.



