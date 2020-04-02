Home

James Allen "Jim" Webber


1950 - 2020
James Allen "Jim" Webber Obituary
James "Jim" Allen Webber
April 25, 1950 - March 31, 2020
James Allen Webber passed away March 31 after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jaqueline (Backe), and his parents, Archie and Jean. Jim was born April 25, 1950 in South Bend, IN, the first of three children. The family moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1956. Jim will be missed by his brother Terry of New Smyrna Beach; sister Laurie Watson of Melbourne; nephews Jeremy (Stephanie) Watson of Vero Beach and Michael (Katie) Watson of Fort Walton Beach; and one great-nephew and five great-nieces. A graveside service will be held at Sea Pines Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be name in Jim's honor to Halifax Hospice 4140 S Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater, FL 32141. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
