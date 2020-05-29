James Anthony "Jim" Buffo Jr.
1944 - 2020
James "Jim" Anthony Buffo, Jr.
April 15, 1944 - May 22, 2020
With sadness of heart, we announce that James "Jim" Anthony Buffo, Jr., 76, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away May 22, 2020 following an injury and brief illness. Born in Deland, Jim earned a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in Finance from Florida Atlantic University and worked successfully in Investments for 35 years, earning honors for his professionalism and excellence of service. He is survived by his brother, Ronald of Lake Mary, and niece Angela Murphey of Valrico; cousins Fred Folsom, Chris Folsom, Teri Hawkins, Nina Russ, Carmen Folsom; cousins Larry, David, and Danny Leahan and Linda Leahan Tatum. Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Buffo and Dorothy Buffo, brother John Buffo, and grandparents Al and Mary Owens. Jim enjoyed the beach, sunshine, travel and sports. He inspired and counseled others from a kind and generous heart. Until we meet again.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to Jun. 4, 2020.
