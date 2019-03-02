|
James Bartholomew Slattery
04/29/1927 - 02/28/2019
James "Jim" Bartholomew Slattery, 91, died February 28, 2019 at Advent Hospital. Jim Slattery was born April 29, 1927 in East Chatham, NY. He was the son of the late Patrick H. and Elizabeth Slattery. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings. Jim was a veteran of WWII who served in the Navy. He graduated from Siena College and had a 40-year career with GE that brought him to Florida where he met his wife of 53 years, Carolyn. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn, children Beth Gracey (Steve), Shannon Simmons (Ryan) and Brian Slattery; his grandchildren Alexis, Meghan, Sophia, Savannah and Clara; a loving extended family and many lifelong friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St Brendan's Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd in Ormond Beach, on Monday, March 4th, at 11am with Father James Queen as celebrant.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019