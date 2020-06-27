James "Ronnie" Bledsoe
July 22, 1949 - June 23, 2020
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, James "Ronnie" Bledsoe, 70, of Ormond Beach, Florida, loving husband, father, brother-in-love, uncle, and grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Predeceased by his parents, J.C. and Annie Mae Blume Bledsoe, Ronnie was born on July 22, 1949 in Columbia, South Carolina. Moving to Florida in the late 60's, he and his dad started Volusia Construction Co., a successful underground utilities company for over 30 years. Ronnie loved life, always on the go. He was an avid Offshore Tournament Big Game Fisherman, whose team won or placed in many tournaments, capped off by finishing 3rd in the World Championship Tournament in Cabo San Lucas, MX. He loved SCCA Spec Racing, driving in competition races. He and his life partner, Lore, loved Cruising, Traveling, Cards, Bicycling, NASCAR, racing, and just being with their family and friends. Ronnie is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 37 years, Lore Bledsoe of Ormond Beach, FL; his daughters, Deneah Bledsoe of Palm Coast, FL, Kelli Ann Nugent (Tom) of Palm Coast, FL and Rhonda Larabee (Scott) of Winter Park, FL; by his sisters, Diane Vaughn (Sammy) of Daytona Beach, FL and Kathy Ballew (Chuck) of Fountain Inn, SC. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Greene (Fred) of Ormond Beach, FL. Also surviving are his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Cody Moore of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Kelsie Saskill (Michael) of Palm Coast, FL, and Maddison & Bennett Larabee of Winter Park, FL. He also leaves behind too many friends to count. Ronnie's smile and spirit were infectious to all who had the privilege of meeting him. His quiet generosity and abundant love for those around him were inspirational and an undeniable testament to the person he was. Ronnie died as he lived, loving life to the fullest, filled with love, compassion and empathy. Above all else, his exemplary integrity would be difficult for most men to reach, but, for Ronnie, it was everyday life. There will never be another like him. Men like Ronnie only come into your lifetime once: we are all better because of him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd between the hours of 4-7 PM at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider making a donation in Ronnie's memory to Food Brings Hope, 555 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, Florida 32174: FoodBringsHope.org and (386) 317-5767. Due to COVID, we are choosing to hold a celebration of life next year on the anniversary of his passing. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
July 22, 1949 - June 23, 2020
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, James "Ronnie" Bledsoe, 70, of Ormond Beach, Florida, loving husband, father, brother-in-love, uncle, and grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Predeceased by his parents, J.C. and Annie Mae Blume Bledsoe, Ronnie was born on July 22, 1949 in Columbia, South Carolina. Moving to Florida in the late 60's, he and his dad started Volusia Construction Co., a successful underground utilities company for over 30 years. Ronnie loved life, always on the go. He was an avid Offshore Tournament Big Game Fisherman, whose team won or placed in many tournaments, capped off by finishing 3rd in the World Championship Tournament in Cabo San Lucas, MX. He loved SCCA Spec Racing, driving in competition races. He and his life partner, Lore, loved Cruising, Traveling, Cards, Bicycling, NASCAR, racing, and just being with their family and friends. Ronnie is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 37 years, Lore Bledsoe of Ormond Beach, FL; his daughters, Deneah Bledsoe of Palm Coast, FL, Kelli Ann Nugent (Tom) of Palm Coast, FL and Rhonda Larabee (Scott) of Winter Park, FL; by his sisters, Diane Vaughn (Sammy) of Daytona Beach, FL and Kathy Ballew (Chuck) of Fountain Inn, SC. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Greene (Fred) of Ormond Beach, FL. Also surviving are his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Cody Moore of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Kelsie Saskill (Michael) of Palm Coast, FL, and Maddison & Bennett Larabee of Winter Park, FL. He also leaves behind too many friends to count. Ronnie's smile and spirit were infectious to all who had the privilege of meeting him. His quiet generosity and abundant love for those around him were inspirational and an undeniable testament to the person he was. Ronnie died as he lived, loving life to the fullest, filled with love, compassion and empathy. Above all else, his exemplary integrity would be difficult for most men to reach, but, for Ronnie, it was everyday life. There will never be another like him. Men like Ronnie only come into your lifetime once: we are all better because of him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd between the hours of 4-7 PM at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider making a donation in Ronnie's memory to Food Brings Hope, 555 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, Florida 32174: FoodBringsHope.org and (386) 317-5767. Due to COVID, we are choosing to hold a celebration of life next year on the anniversary of his passing. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.