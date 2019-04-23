|
|
James Bullock, Sr.
July 6, 1938 - March 30, 2019
James (Jim) Bullock Sr., 80, went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. He died at his home in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by his family, including his wife of 61 years, Betty Jane (Rothfuss) Bullock.
Jim was born on July 6, 1938 in Danville, KY, to Mildred Skidmore Arthur and Garfield Bullock. At 15, he moved to Hughesville, PA, and graduated in 1956 from East Lycoming High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team.
He attended Lycoming College, majoring in biology, and graduated in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in education. Jim taught at Dallastown High School (1961-1964) and Warrior Run High School (1966-1982), where he was named the county's Environmental Teacher of the Year for his innovative teaching methods. He also served as the school's junior high and assistant varsity wrestling coach.
In 1980, Jim took a year-long sabbatical and he, BJ and their youngest son moved to Florida to spend a year on a sailboat. After returning to fulfill his contract a Warrior Run, Jim and BJ sold their home in Pennsdale and moved to Virginia Beach, VA, where Jim earned a Master's degree in educational administration from Regent University. After graduation, Jim and BJ served with Liebenzell Mission in Palau in the South Pacific, where Jim served as a missionary educator and principal at Emmaus High School.
After completing that mission, Jim and BJ felt called by the Lord again and signed on with Campus Crusade for Christ, spending four years in the African nations of Swaziland and Nigeria.
He once wrote: "Serving six years on the foreign field in Africa and the South Pacific have allowed us the opportunity of seeing God's Victory many times as we encountered numerous financial, physical, emotional and spiritual studies. We assuredly and triumphantly proclaim: God is Able!"
Upon their return to the U.S., both Jim and BJ worked at the Campus Crusade for Christ International Headquarters in Orlando, FL, with Jim serving as the Director of Field Personnel. A change in career brought the Bullocks to Palm Coast in 1996, and the following year, Jim became the Pastor of Administration and Missions at Palm Coast Community Church. He would hold that position until his health began to fail, and in 2017, Jim and BJ moved to the Villages to be closer to their daughter.
Jim's death followed a nearly 15-year struggle with Parkinson's disease and several bouts of cancer. Despite his declining health, he still loved attending church, counseling church leaders and members, post-church breakfasts at Cracker Barrel, slow dancing with his wife, traveling to visit family in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and playing chess with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson. He is survived by his wife, BJ, their four children Eva (Dan), James T. Jr. (Bari), David and Edward (Paul), 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 16 great- and step-great-grandchildren, his half-brother, Geoff Arthur (Laura) and stepfather James Arthur.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Church (PC3), 1 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL 32137. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: PC3 or to Live Oaks Community Church, The Villages, 12070 CR 103, Oxford, FL 34484.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019