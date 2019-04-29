|
James C. Stephen
11/12/1925 - 04/27/2019
James C. Stephen, 93, of Palm Coast, passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida. He was born on November 12, 1925 in Melrose, Massachusetts to the late James C. and Alice (nee, Stedman) Stephen. James retired in 1987 from Polaroid Corporation in Cambridge, Massachusetts and then moved to the Palm Coast area from Reading, Massachusetts. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. James was a member of the Palm Coast Wood Carvers where he was awarded the Wood Carver of the Year award in 2018.
He was an extremely proud father who loved his children and grandchildren more than anything else. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Stephen, in 1999 after 47 years of marriage. Survivors include his longtime companion, Dorothy Vernier; Six children, Stephen Gray of Merrimack, NH, Bonnie Swiderek and her husband Mark of Swanville, ME, Dana Gray and his wife Chris of Townsend, MA, Kathi Stephen of Frisco, TX, Heather Lowther and her husband Jim of Merrimack, NH and Lee Stephen and his wife Barbara of Amesbury, MA; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Memorial Donation may be made to The Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019