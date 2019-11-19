|
James Colbert Buckley
Sept. 7, 1953 - Nov. 17, 2019
James Colbert Buckley, 66 of Deltona passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born September 7, 1953 in New Rochelle, New York to Arthur and Margaret Buckley. James is survived by his wife Armida; children Teresa Conte, Susan Buckley; brother Arthur Buckley; sisters Pam Fridrich, and Margaret Buckley; grandchildren Margo and Andrew Conte. He attended the Culinary Institute of America and became a chef. James enjoyed civil war history and collecting comic books. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian Street, Deltona, Florida 32725 at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019