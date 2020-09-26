1/1
James Daniel "Jim" Beams
1958 - 2020
James "Jim" Daniel Beams
January 18, 1958 - April 14, 2020
"Jim", as he was known by all, passed away unexpectedly April 14, 2020 at the age of 62. Jim was born January 18, 1958 in Springfield, Illinois but spent most of his childhood into adulthood living in Springfield, Virginia where he was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School (Class of 1976). He was a son, brother, uncle, coach, co-worker and friend to so many. Preceded in death by his parents Ray "Danny" and Shirley Beams. He is survived by his two sisters Nancy and Julie Beams; two nephews Randall and Chandler May and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 3, 2020 in Reston, Virginia.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
