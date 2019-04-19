|
|
James David Klem
08/20/1936 - 04/16/2019
James David Klem, a.k.a. Gino Bellino, 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Gino, a beloved husband, brother, father and friend was an avid reader, golfer, and enjoyed working in his yard. He is best known for his love of music and family. His musical abilities started at a young age with the love of the saxophone and continued throughout his life. Gino's show group—Gino Bellino and the Real Thing was an institution in the entertainment scene in the 70's and 80's throughout Daytona Beach and around the country. Education was also a passion of his and at a later age he went back to college to earn his Associates Degree in Psychology from Daytona State College. Gino was preceded in death by his parents, John and Parepa Klem of Union City, IN; brothers: Jack, Richard, and Harry O'Dell; John, Mary, Bernard and Paul Klem. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Malia Klem; daughters Jeanine Klem-Thomas and husband-Phil of Orlando, FL; Tolli Klem Macalik and husband-Frank of Arlington, TX. Brother Errol Klem and wife Patty of Winchester, IN. Nieces Christie Brinkman and husband John of Ft. Wayne, IN and Karon Nowakowski of Muncie, IN. Grandchildren: Malia, Kyle and wife-Alexis, Josh and wife-Olivia. Great grandchildren: Jace, Landry, Jett, William and Wylie. A celebration of life to be held at Mario's Restaurant Ormond Beach, the location of Gino and Malia's first date, on Saturday, May 18 from 1pm-3pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019