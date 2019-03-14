|
|
James E. Farrell
11/23/1937 - 03/06/2019
James E. Farrell, 81, of Deland, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1937 in Waterbury, CT to William and Mary Farrell. James enjoyed gardening, reading, golf, tennis, gourmet cooking and was an avid duplicate bridge player. He followed the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Team. James is survived by his loving Wife Rita Marie; Daughter Tracey Centano; Grandchildren Benjamin Crosby, Anthony Crosby, James Centano; Sibling Jean Drexler; Several nieces and nephews; His beloved wire haired fox terrier, Greta Lynn. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lohman Funeral Home Deland Chapel, 935 E New York Avenue, Deland. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through our on line guest book at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Apr. 3, 2019