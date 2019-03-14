Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Farrell


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Farrell Obituary
James E. Farrell
11/23/1937 - 03/06/2019
James E. Farrell, 81, of Deland, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1937 in Waterbury, CT to William and Mary Farrell. James enjoyed gardening, reading, golf, tennis, gourmet cooking and was an avid duplicate bridge player. He followed the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Team. James is survived by his loving Wife Rita Marie; Daughter Tracey Centano; Grandchildren Benjamin Crosby, Anthony Crosby, James Centano; Sibling Jean Drexler; Several nieces and nephews; His beloved wire haired fox terrier, Greta Lynn. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lohman Funeral Home Deland Chapel, 935 E New York Avenue, Deland. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through our on line guest book at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now