James E. Montgomery


1932 - 2019
James E. Montgomery Obituary
James E. Montgomery
July 15, 1932 - Nov. 11, 2019
On Monday November 11th, 2019, James E. Montgomery, loving husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 87 while surrounded by his loving family at his home in Daytona Beach Shores. James was born on July 15, 1932 in Harper, Kansas to James and Pauline Montgomery. James attended the University of Kansas and was an All-American Pole Vaulter he later graduated dental school from Creighton University in 1959. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. He continued his love for flying as a private pilot. Later he practiced dentistry in Omaha Nebraska, and then in Daytona Beach, Florida. Dr. Montgomery's true passion was through service work. He would frequently visit nursing homes, hospitals, funeral homes, was a member of many different clubs, and organizations. James Montgomery was a long-time member of the Halifax River Yacht Club. He was cherished by his family, friends, patients and the community. James was predeceased by his first wife Maryann Sodoro Montgomery. James will be forever remembered by his wife Helena Montgomery; four daughters Malinda Montgomery, Malissa Svahn, Marilee Robinson, and Makayla O'Keefe; stepdaughter Larissa Hanson DMD; five grandchildren Robert, Tony, James, Steven, Marissa, and Alexander; Great grandchildren Landon, Noah, Liam and Emersyn Rose. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Thursday November 21 at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. His family will receive friends on Wednesday November 20th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 also at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
