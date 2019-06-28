|
|
James E. O'Leary, Sr.
January 15, 1945 - June 26, 2019
James E. O'Leary, Sr., Ormond Beach, FL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June, 26, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1945, son of John & Elizabeth O'Leary (nee Penrose), in Philadelphia, PA. Jim proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps 1962-1966, in Vietnam. He moved to Daytona Beach, FL in 1981, and obtained his degree in Criminal Justice, working as a deputy in the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, retiring as a Sergeant in 2002. Jim was a true man of faith and very dedicated to his family. He is survived by his devoted wife Ursula O'Leary, loving sons and daughters, Jim O'Leary, Jr. (Cindy), Kim Csan (Arnold), Daniel O'Leary (Kristi), Matthew and Sara (Adam). Grandchildren, JR (Sofia), Zac (Stephanie), Tyler (Tabi), Sean, Colby, Kian, Shamus, Riley, Cassidy, Seth and great-grandson, Adan. Jim also leaves behind his dear family in Philadelphia – brothers, Jack (Claire), Dennis (Patty), Jerry (Lori), sister, Bettyanne Hammond (Sam), along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim enjoyed vacationing and boating with his family and friends. During college football season, he lived for his favorite team, The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish! He will be greatly missed and was loved by many friends as he was a good friend to all. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 600 S Nova Rd., Ormond Beach. The viewing will be 10-11am, the Funeral Mass following at 11am. A reception after from noon until 1:30 in the fellowship hall. The burial will be at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N Nova Rd., Ormond Beach with military & law enforcement honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities or s, or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Semper Fi! Go Irish! Gone, but not forgotten!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019