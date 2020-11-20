1/1
James E. Simmons II
1955 - 2020
James E. Simmons, II
March 7, 1955 - Nov. 15, 2020
James E. Simmons, II, 65, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Port Orange. Jim was born in Daytona Beach and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1973 graduate of Mainland High School, Daytona Beach and a plumber/pipefitter for Pipefitters Union Local #295, Daytona Beach. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, gardening and fishing, especially with his best buddy and grandson, Devin. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Denise M.; son, Kyle Simmons of Denver, CO; daughter, Joelle Simmons and grandson, Devin Simmons, both of Englewood; his mother, Barbara Simmons of DeLand; sister, Jami (David) Hinson of Pierson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Frances Lacivita of Ormond Beach; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Devane of Ormond Beach, Becky (Walton) Hill of Orlando and Pam Buccola of Daytona Beach; two nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Simmons, brother, Jeff Simmons and niece Juli Simmons. It was Jim's wish not to have a funeral service. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
