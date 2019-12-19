Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Earl Booth


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Earl Booth Obituary
James Earl Booth
June 4, 1935 - Dec. 10, 2019
Funeral Services for Elder James Earl Booth, 84, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on December 10, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, with Bishop Robert B. Thomas, Pastor, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Dec 20) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Eld. Booth was born on June 4, 1935 in River Junction, FL to the late J.K. Booth & Alberta Williams Booth. He was a longtime, faithful member and Elder of Oak Grove Church of the Apostolic Faith. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from the City of New Smyrna Bch as a Fire Lieutenant. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: John and Lawrence Booth, Betty Johnson, Mary Frederick, Harry Jean and Rudolph Booth. He is survived by, his devoted wife, Beulah Mae Booth; 7 children: James (Cheryl), Michael (Caroline), Jennifer, Dawn, LaSonya, Keylodha, and Caroline; 4 special children: James Desmond, Matthew, Kalia, Sharine Adams; a host of grand and great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Yvonne Hinson, Gwendolyn Lampkins, Patricia Douglas; devoted nieces and nephew: Cynthia Jones, Rebecca and Martin Booth; goddaughters: Tamara Henderson, Jackie Spivey; sister-in-law: Udella Gould; brother-in-law: Abraham Youmans (Ollie Mae); Linzey Youmans (Nakeia); a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, 386-428-5751.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -