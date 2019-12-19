|
James Earl Booth
June 4, 1935 - Dec. 10, 2019
Funeral Services for Elder James Earl Booth, 84, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on December 10, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, with Bishop Robert B. Thomas, Pastor, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Dec 20) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Eld. Booth was born on June 4, 1935 in River Junction, FL to the late J.K. Booth & Alberta Williams Booth. He was a longtime, faithful member and Elder of Oak Grove Church of the Apostolic Faith. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from the City of New Smyrna Bch as a Fire Lieutenant. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: John and Lawrence Booth, Betty Johnson, Mary Frederick, Harry Jean and Rudolph Booth. He is survived by, his devoted wife, Beulah Mae Booth; 7 children: James (Cheryl), Michael (Caroline), Jennifer, Dawn, LaSonya, Keylodha, and Caroline; 4 special children: James Desmond, Matthew, Kalia, Sharine Adams; a host of grand and great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Yvonne Hinson, Gwendolyn Lampkins, Patricia Douglas; devoted nieces and nephew: Cynthia Jones, Rebecca and Martin Booth; goddaughters: Tamara Henderson, Jackie Spivey; sister-in-law: Udella Gould; brother-in-law: Abraham Youmans (Ollie Mae); Linzey Youmans (Nakeia); a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, 386-428-5751.
