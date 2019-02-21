|
|
James Eden
01/07/1922 - 02/19/2019
James Eden was born in Fremont, Ohio, on 7 January, 1922. He passed away on February 19, 2019 at his home. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served throughout World War II. After the war, he attended and graduated from Wooster College, where he was a football and basketball star. After graduation he was recalled to active duty with the US Air Force for service during the Korean War. After the war he elected to remain in the Air Force and went on to a distinguished career as an intelligence officer, including a tour in Vietnam, making him one of the rare three-war veterans. He retired to Florida in 1973. He became an avid golfer in retirement, playing into his 90's and accomplishing the rare feat of scoring below his age at 83 years old. He became a popular fixture at the various golf clubs he belonged to, supporting the sport by volunteering to serve at local tournaments. James will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Jean Eden; by his son James Lee Eden and wife Anna; daughter Michelle Burdette; son Steven Eden and wife Kathleen; daughter Lisa Fisher and husband Stephen; grandchildren Jeff Eden, Lee Eden, Jesse Burdette, Stacey Mowry, Casey Corwine and husband John, Carey Baber and husband James, Christopher Eden, Colleen Powell and husband Shawn, Denise Fisher, Michael Fisher, and Cody Fisher; and great-grandchildren Juliet Corwine, Charlotte Corwine, Riley Baber, Jacob Baber, and Peyton Powell. He was preceded in death by son Michael Eden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA or your local animal shelter. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019