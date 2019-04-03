|
James Edward Booth
11/28/1938 - 4/2/2019
James Edward Booth, 80 of DeLand passed away April 2, 2019 at the Alliance Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Webster, Florida on November 28, 1938 and he served in the United States Army. James was a registered land surveyor for the Florida Dept. of Transportation for 40 years before his retirement. He enjoyed genealogy, history, being with his family, traveling, woodworking and working on cars. His survivors include his wife Nelle; sons Michael Booth (Sherrill), Donald Tully (Kathleen) and Garian Booth (Sara); step-son Jon Rummel (Georgette); sister Sara Brown; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5th from 1-2:30pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5th at 3:15pm at DeLand Memorial Gardens in DeLand. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019