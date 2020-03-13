|
James Elvis Lovett
November 15, 1956 - February 28, 2020
James Elvis Lovett, the son of the late Thomas J. Lovett and Jessie Mae Lovett, was born in Clyo, GA on November 15, 1956. He attended Taylor Carpel School in Clyo, GA. In 1969, he moved to Daytona Beach, FL and attended Mainland Sr. High School. He was employed as a construction worker and in the restaurant industry. James was known for his laughter and he loved to sing and tell jokes. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Jessie Mae Lovett; one daughter, Angie Lovett; sons James Elvis Jr., Michael and Keith Lovett; his sisters, Kathleen Punnes (Garvin), Phoebe Ann, Geneva Barbette and Terri Heatha Lovett; his brothers, Russell and Ray Lovett and a host of nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. Services will be held at Soul Refreshing Church of God at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020