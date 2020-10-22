1/1
James F. Allen Sr.
1935 - 2020
James F. Allen, Sr.
2/24/1935 - 10/20/2020
James F. Allen, Sr. 85 of DeLand passed away October 20, 2020 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born in Bashloft, Georgia on February 24, 1935 and was an auto mechanic. James was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and he loved his Lord. He distributed Bibles all over DeLand. James was predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Betty. He is survived by sons James F. Allen, Jr. and Floyd L. Allen; daughters Carol Holder and Tissa Camblin; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28th from 12pm-12:30pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28th at 1pm at Glenwood Cemetery DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
OCT
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery DeLand
