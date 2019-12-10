Home

James F. Myers


1941 - 2019
James F. Myers
Apr. 19, 1941 - Dec. 6, 2019
James F. Myers passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Mr. Myers was a US Army Veteran. He was a union electrician in upstate NY until he retired to Palm Coast. While in NY he enjoyed hunting and target shooting. Since his retirement his passion was church, golf, and his friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor. Survivors include his brother Billy and his sister Diane, of NY, a son John Mount and wife Annie and daughter Melinda Mount, of Flagler Beach. A service will be held on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2323 State Str., Bunnell, FL 32110.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
