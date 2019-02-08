Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
the Casements
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
James Francis Cassidy


1944 - 2019
James Francis Cassidy Obituary
James Francis Cassidy
04/20/1944 - 02/08/2019
Jim Cassidy died on February 8, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Ormond Beach. He was born April 20, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Anna Cassidy. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech HS. After serving in the Army in Vietnam, he returned to New York to graduate from Pace University in Manhattan. After a 50 year career at IBM, he retired and devoted himself to tennis and the arts. His paintings, sculpture and crafts decorate the homes of his many friends. Jim leaves behind his wife Nancy Murphy, His brother Chuck, his son Scott (Wendy), his daughter Lori (Steve), and three treasured grandchildren – Rylee, Colin and Abby. A celebration of Jim's life will be held 11:00 Monday, February 11, at the Casements in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, grab a beer.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
