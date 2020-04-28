|
James Francis Delaney
Nov. 9, 1929 - April 21, 2020
Jim went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that reveled in having his family and friends surround him. He was born in Frostburg, Maryland, November 9, 1929 to Edna (Mackey) and William Delaney. Growing up in the Allegheny Mountains, he was known for his prowess as a baseball pitcher leading his high school team to the tri-county championship in 1947. A veteran of the US Navy, Jim served as a radio man on destroyers that patrolled the North Atlantic. Jim entered the world of business and raised his family in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. He was married to the love of his life, Ann King for 43 years. With Ann at his side and his youngest son as a partner, Jim started and built the successful small business, ProTech Pest Control. Jim was the President of the Maryland Pest Control Association and an active Shriner. A 20-year resident of Ponce Inlet, Florida, Jim was active in the Maryland Club and the Greater Daytona Shrine Club. He never lost his love of baseball and enjoyed watching the action of spring training games and the Daytona Beach Cubs and Tortugas at the Jackie Robinson Ballfield. A highlight ofJim's life was his ninetieth birthday party attended by family and special nieces Janet Eckhouse and Mary Ann Carolan. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Willa Griffith, and a special nephew, William Fearer. He is survived by his wife, Ann, and his children: Michael (Beverly), Margaret (Greg) Ernst, Patrick (Lorraine) and Brian (Cindy). He is also survived by grandchildren Colleen, Daniel, Stephen and Katie as well as nine great-grandchildren. Jim was an active member of the Maryland Club, the Greater Daytona Shrine Club, and the Royal Order of Jesters, Ct. 82. The family extends its love and gratitude to Mary and Tony D'Antonio, stalwart friends of Jim and Ann; and also expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Jim's health care provider, Sue Westerlundken, R.N., for the highly skilled professional attention, and always compassionate care that she extended to Jim. The ICU nurses of the Halifax Medical Health Hospital consistently exhibited their high quality of nursing. We thank you.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020