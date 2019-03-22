|
James Frankiln Sowell
11/20/1937 - 03/17/2019
James Franklin (Jimmie) Sowell, 81, lifetime resident of Pierson, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Ormond Beach, FL. Born at home in Pierson, FL on November 20, 1937 to Mathew Thomas Sowell and Beulah Mae Rossie. He graduated from Pierson High School in 1957. After graduating high school, he was employed by Pan-American as a Statistics Clerk at their downrange base. He enjoyed baseball, hunting, fishing, and Florida Gator football. He was a retired fern grower. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Patricia Crook (Patti) Sowell, daughter Melanie Sowell MacDonald, and son Michael Sowell (Mona). Grandchildren Adam Glover (Kenna), Austin Sowell, and Brooke Sowell, as well as a great granddaughter Avie Glover. He also leaves behind a brother Thomas Sowell (Crystal) and his family. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; he enjoyed most being with family and friends. "The more the better". He loved sports as a young man, coached Little League for many years, and enjoyed playing softball even into his senior years. Jimmie was elected mayor of Pierson, FL in 1998 and served until his death. As mayor, he was an advocate for transportation advancement and he was most proud of the addition of the sidewalks in Pierson. A long-time member of Pierson United Methodist Church. He was past president and life time member of Pierson Lions Club and a 40-year member of the Volusia Lodge in Barberville. In addition, he was also a long-standing member of the Bahia Shriners and the Scottish Rites of Orlando and past president of Pierson Little League. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pierson United Methodist Church, 136 W 2nd Ave. Pierson, FL with Reverend Wayne Burt and Reverend Michael Shockley (Retired of Tallahassee) officiating. Overflow parking will be available at Pierson Town Hall. Lunch will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. We encourage the sharing of your memories and thoughts. Please consider a donation to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise, FL.
