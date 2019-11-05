Home

James Frederick Murray


1927 - 2019
James Frederick Murray
Nov. 10, 1927 - Nov. 2, 2019
James (Jim) Murray passed away peacefully at his home in Port Orange, Florida. Born in Poughkeepsie New York to James and Alvina (nee Zwecker) Murray, Jim graduated from Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park New York and he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War Two. He graduated from SUNY Morrisville and returned to Poughkeepsie where he resided for most of his life. Jim had a 43-year career at Central Hudson. It is there where he met his wife of 69 years Maude Murray (nee Owen). Jim worked in many roles at Central Hudson before retiring in 1989 as the Purchasing Manager. While in Poughkeepsie, Jim was active in his church, St Mary's Roman Catholic Church Wappinger Falls and in the Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree Knight. Jim and Maude moved to Port Orange Florida in 1990. He was an avid golfer and played in the Men's League where he made many cherished friends. Jim volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years where he also developed a network of lifelong friends. He volunteered for his community of Cypress Head where he made sure that the public area sprinkler systems were in tip-top shape. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope in Port Orange where he and Maude were active in both religious and social events. Of all of his accomplishments, Jim was most proud of being the father of three children: Mary Colleen DeCarlo of South Daytona Florida, Tim Murray of Ponte Vedra Florida and the late Sally Ann Botellio, four Grandchildren; Brendan Murray, Karen Rivers (nee Murray), Kate Richardson (nee DeCarlo) and Beth Joseph (nee DeCarlo) and four great-grandchildren; the late Simon Rivers, Hattie Rivers, Samuel Joseph, and Desmond Murray. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15th at 8:30am at Our Lady of Hope Church 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd Port Orange Florida. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Halifax Health – Hospice at https://www.halifaxhealth.org/services-treatments/our-services/hospice-care/giving.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
