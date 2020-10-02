James Goetcheus
12/5/1934 - 9/26/2020
James R. Goetcheus December 5, 1934 - September 26, 2020 Farewell to a man bigger than life. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He and his wife Genevieve moved to Florida 5 1/2 years ago and he absolutely loved living here. Jim is a native of Indiana but left there to join the army and never returned, except to visit. His 20 year career in the army began as a private and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He commanded many units, also served as a helicopter pilot, was wounded in Viet Nam and a Purple Heart recipient which left him with limited use of his left hand. He traveled the world for the government which gave him a global perspective on life, that he freely shared. He was proud of the fact that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, was his pledge father at Purdue. He cheated death many times including a downed airplane, a shot down helicopter in Viet Nam and was run over by a truck, to mention just a few near death events, which he considered miracles in his life. Thus many called him The Miracle Man or Iron Man. He had many hobbies, but his favorite was golf and he was proud of his last round when he shot 75. He believed in the power of the Word and relied heavily on God's protection. No discussion with Jim ever concluded without a reference to the many miracles he was granted and praise to God. He planned to write a book about those miracles, but God called him home instead. He loved his country, was fiercely patriotic, and had no patience with those who weren't. The world has lost a staunch patriot, a truly charitable man, a teacher, a benefactor to many, a counselor, and a confidant. He will be missed by many, locally and nationally, who loved and admired him. No one was ready for him to go; we prayed for one more miracle. Jim, you have left a hole in many hearts, especially your wife's. Jim leaves 5 grieving and devastated children, J.R. Getches, Lucinda Sarfan, Susan Goetcheus, Scott Goetcheus, and Vance Lane as well as many grieving grandchildren. No arrangements have been made yet for a Celebration of Life here in Florida. He will be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery with full military honors as soon as that can be scheduled which could take up to a year.