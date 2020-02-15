Home

James H. Becker


1945 - 2020
James H. Becker Obituary
James H. Becker
09.01.45 - 01.24.20
With great sadness, the family of James H. Becker announces his passing on 01.24.20. He left this world surrounded by family, including his five beloved children. He lived in Michigan and Florida and worked as an electrician with the IBEW Local 756. He is survived by his wife Jan Becker, mother Kathleen Becker, daughter Elise Becker-Oscar, sons James, Patrick, Aaron and Joel Becker, sister Mary Carrow and eight grandchildren. He will be remembered for his exuberant personality and love for family, friends, humor, and adventure as a pilot and sailor. His unexpected passing has left a hole in many hearts but we know we will see him again in our Father's Kingdom. For Celebration of Life information held on 02.23.20 please go to this link: http://facebook.com/events/s/celebration-of-life-gathering-/2524754167782149/?ti=icl
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
