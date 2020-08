James H. O'NealJuly 30, 2020Mr. James H. O'Neal, 95, of Daytona Beach, FL, quietly passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020. Celebration of Life graveside service for Mr. O'Neal will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00am from the Waldo Community Cemetery, 15350 SE 1st Avenue, Waldo, FL. Rev. Dixon officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26, Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm Only. Mr. O'Neal leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mr. Larry O'Neal, 13621 NE 160th Avenue Waldo, FL at 10:00am Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask. phillipwiley.com , 352-475-2000.