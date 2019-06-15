|
|
James Hartwell Perry
06/05/2019
United States Marine Corp Master Sergeant James Hartwell Perry passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 87. His Marine career included service in the Korean War as a surviving "frozen chosen" infantryman from the Chosin Reservoir battle and two tours of Vietnam in the Marine Air Guard. After retiring to Daytona Beach in 1969 he worked for Daytona Beach Budweiser and Votran for several years. He enjoyed all types of cars, travel and his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy "Dottie" Perry, son James Perry and wife Dru, granddaughter Lauren Lebrun and husband Jeremy and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the Veterans Support Fund Inc., 600 Mason Ave., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, Florida 32117. SEMPER FI. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019