Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Resources
More Obituaries for James Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hartwell Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Hartwell Perry Obituary
James Hartwell Perry
06/05/2019
United States Marine Corp Master Sergeant James Hartwell Perry passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 87. His Marine career included service in the Korean War as a surviving "frozen chosen" infantryman from the Chosin Reservoir battle and two tours of Vietnam in the Marine Air Guard. After retiring to Daytona Beach in 1969 he worked for Daytona Beach Budweiser and Votran for several years. He enjoyed all types of cars, travel and his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy "Dottie" Perry, son James Perry and wife Dru, granddaughter Lauren Lebrun and husband Jeremy and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the Veterans Support Fund Inc., 600 Mason Ave., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, Florida 32117. SEMPER FI. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now