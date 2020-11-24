James Hutchins Dreggors
3/1/1933 - 11/22/2020
James Hutchins Dreggors, 87, joined the lord in Heaven on November 22nd, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. James was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, who will be missed dearly. James was born in Deland, FL on March 1st, 1933 and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He attended Deland High School, where he excelled in both baseball and football. After graduating from high school in 1951, James enlisted in the United States Navy. James met and married his wife of 66 years, Mary Cosimini (1954). Together, the pair had two sons James H. Jr. and David Dreggors. Following his service with the U.S. Navy, James began studies at Stetson University, where he received a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in accounting (1959). He went on to secure a license as a Certified Public Accountant, joining the firm of Miller & Dreggors and later Dreggors, Rigsby & Teal. James was also a proud affiliate of Albin Hagstrom and Sons Inc. James coached both Little League and Babe Ruth League baseball in the area. He was a member of the Sigma Nu, FICPA, Elks Club, NRA, and American Legion. James served as past presidents of the Deland Kiwanis Club, Quarterback Club, Deland High School Century Club. He was inducted as a member of the Deland High School and Stetson University Hall of fame. As an avid outdoorsman, who loved both fishing and hunting, James was a lifetime member of the North West Volusia Hunting Club. James is proceeded in death by his son James Dreggors (Jr.), Brother William "Bill" Dreggors, and parents Lois and William Dreggors. He is survived by his wife Mary, son David, granddaughter Mary Dreggors, nephew Wayne Dreggors and sister-in-law Charlene Cosimini. "A wonderful grandfather, one who never really grew old. His smile was made of sunshine and his heart of solid gold." A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.