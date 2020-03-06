Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Dutch Fork Baptist Church
Irmo, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James I. Crow


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James I. Crow Obituary
James I. Crow
Dec. 27, 1931 - March 3, 2020
James Irvin Crow, 88, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away Tuesday 3/3/2020. James was born in Inman SC, the son of Albert Irvin and Martha (Fleming) Crow . He graduated Class of 1950 Inman High School, was in the National Guard, and US Air Force. He worked for and retired from First Citizens Bank of Columbia, SC. James was a Loving and kind man. He will be dearly missed. James is survived by his children: Linda L. (Crow) Hill (Butch), Albert I. Crow, James S. Crow, Richard "Ricky" G. Crow, Mary Ann Leonard Thompson, Ruben Lewis Leonard (Rhonda), along with many grand and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. James was met in Heaven by his wife Mary Nell (Newman) Crow, and children Alice (Crow) Shobert and Ralph E Leonard. A graveside service will be held at Dutch Fork Baptist Church Irmo, SC on March 21, 2020 12:00 pm, with Dunbar Funeral Home in charge. Cremation services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange FL.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -