James Joe Davis
03/01/2019
James Joe Davis age 88 of DeBary, Florida passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Plant City, FL to Lela Bell Moore and James Colquitt Davis. He graduated from Homestead High school and subsequently served in the US AirForce. While based at Tyndall Field in Panama City he met the love of his life, Ouida Howell and they married December 10, 1955. Following the honeymoon, they moved to DeBary where he worked in residential construction with his father and uncle before starting his own home building business. Joe was recognized as a high-quality builder whose reputation still stands. He was a Director in the National Home Builders Association and served as local chapter president. In 1972 he and Ouida started Joe Davis Building Center selling lumber and building supplies to the community and the trade. They sold the store in 1985 and began their grand retirement traveling throughout the US and Canada in a motor home. For the last 20 years they have spent the warmer months at their second home in the mountains outside of Blairsville Georgia. Joe was a 32nd degree Mason and a Bahia Shriner. He has been an active member of Community United Methodist Church in DeBary since 1961. In addition to his wife of 63 years he is survived by three children, Linda "Maqhi" Davis of DeBary, Jennifer Davis of St Augustine and Rebecca Standridge of Houston, Texas; 3 grandchildren, Amanda Kanashiro , John Padgett and Connor Standridge; and two great grandchildren, Abbie and Ellie Kanashiro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Cook. A Celebration of Joe's Life was held on March 8 at Community UMC in DeBary. Memorial donations may be made to Community UMC of DeBary or .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019