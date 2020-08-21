James "Jim" Joseph Colancheck

06/25/1945 - 08/19/2020

On August 19th, 2020, we mourn the passing of James Joseph Colancheck; born June 25th, 1945. James "Jim" succumbed to his stage 4 bile duct cancer after a well fought 2 year battle. Jim was enlisted in the U.S. Airforce, became a well versed airplane mechanic and carried those skills into a career with Boeing. After a number of successful professional endeavors, Jim eventually retired from Lowe's.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Debbie Colancheck, as well as his two sisters, six children, eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild who knew him as "PaPa." Jim was an avid builder, innovator, Harley-Davidson enthusiast and motorcycle rider. He was a caring husband, beloved father, grandfather and fierce friend. Everyone that came to meet him liked him, and he will be greatly missed by all. He's riding his Harley to heaven.



