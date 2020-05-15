James Joseph Gallagher
08/18/1935 - 05/13/2020
Jim Gallagher, 84, passed away at his home on 05/13/2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in the Bronx, New York to Hugh and Cathleen Gallagher in 1935. He graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York with a degree in Accounting. Upon graduating he worked briefly for Haskins & Sells before moving to NBC News in NYC to eventually run the entire Business Affairs department, when it was the largest broadcast news organization in the world. He moved to Florida in 1975 to work at Walter Weeks Broadcasting before following his true passion in life and opening Mid Florida Sportswear in 1977, which he kept in the family even after retiring in 2000. Jim's passions in life were his family and travelling. He went on 100's of vacations and cruises with his family and friends, who were known as the "Happy Cruisers." He was a true Irishman who celebrated St. Patrick's day every year with a giant party. Jim is survived by his daughter MaryEllen (John) Koberg; daughter-in-law Patty (Kay) Borders; Grandchildren Byran (Charlee) Gallagher, Megan (Frank) Laga, Jimmy (Sara) Gallagher, Brad Koberg, Matt Koberg and his Great Grandchildren Hunter Gallagher, Parker Gallagher and Andi Laga. He is preceded in death by his wife Dolores Gallagher; his sons Jim Gallagher and Brian Gallagher; his brother Hugh Gallagher and his sister Kay Gallagher. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Halifax Health Hospice - 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.