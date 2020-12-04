1/1
James Kenny
James Kenny

Port Orange, FL - On Monday, November 30, 2020, James (Jim) Kenny, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 81.

Jim was born on March 9, 1939 in the Bronx, NY and was raised in Manhattan until age 5 when he moved to Yonkers, NY. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS BOSTON (CAG-1). After 3 years of faithful service, James was honorably discharged and began a career with the New York Telephone Company where he worked for over 32 years. On July 1, 1978, he married Elvira (Elfi) Kenny. After retiring from the phone company in 1993, Jim and his family moved to Port Orange.

Jim is survived by his wife, Elfi and his sons, James and Erik, his sister Cathy, and numerous grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.




Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
3863225373
