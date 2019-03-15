Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
James Landford Simpson Obituary
James Landford Simpson
03/11/2019
James Landford Simpson, 81, New Smyrna Beach passed away at home on March 11, 2019. He was born in Grays, KY to William M Simpson and Bertha Bundy Simpson. He is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years Gretchen Ulmer Simpson, sons James Jr and wife Michelle, Richard and wife Lynn, daughter Candice English, grandchildren Jennifer Mulalley and husband Mike, Stacie Simpson, David Simpson, Steven Simpson and wife Kelly, Tyler Simpson, Taylor English and great grandson Jay Mulalley. Jim graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute in KY and served the US Navy from 1954-64. Later he moved to Daytona Beach and spent 18 years as sales manager for Spence Chevrolet. For the last 30 years Jim has been an owner operator long distance truck driver. Jim was a generous person and a great friend to those he cared about. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, parties and country music. Service will be at Baldwin Brothers Port Orange Chapel, Port Orange, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Cemetery: Canaveral Veterans Cemetary.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
