James LeRoy Robinson
1983 - 2020
May 27, 1983 - June 11, 2020
A celebration of life for James LeRoy Robinson will be held in a private memorial service. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday June 19, 2020 at the Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Blvd, Daytona Beach from 5p to 7p. James was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 27 1983 to Jeffrey Perry Robinson, Sr. and Lucinda Mayo. He was educated through Volusia County public schools graduating from Spruce Creek High School. On January 12, 2015 James married the love of his life, Ashley Simone' Edwards Robinson and to their union a child was born Kyng Perri Robinson. He leaves to mourn his departure his beloved wife Ashley Simone', his sons Kyng Perri, James, Jr. and Donavon, his daughters Jada and Nyla, his mother Lucinda Mayo, his father Jeffrey Perry Robinson, Sr. Devoted grandmother Elder Lucinda Mayo, his sisters Fe'asha White, Sabrina Jackson and Charaine Robinson, his brothers Gerald Jennings and the late Jeffrey Perry Robinson, Jr., his beloved nieces Zakirra , Jeteria and Justice. Mother-in-law Donna Edwards, Father-in-law Van Edwards, Brother- in- law Brandon Edwards, Uncle Mark Bostwick, Sister-in-law Shrelia Edwards God sister Deirdre Butts-Strong, Godmother Carreatha Thomas, Christopher Rutherford (Kyng's God Father), and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
